The Sac Osage Retired School Employees’ Association did not meet in March due to Covid-19 concerns. However, the Executive Officers realized that there were changes that needed to be made to the Nellie Nicholas Scholarship Guidelines. The Application and Guidelines had previously been sent to the local papers in March.

In the original Guidelines it stated an incorrect email address for Ashley Rogers at the R-II School. The correct email address is: arogers@eldo.k12.org. Ashley is in charge of scholarships at the school.

The Guidelines also said that information could be accessed through: wwwTheHighSchoolCounselor.com This was a website set up by a previous counselor and is no longer used by the school.

This year, applications may be picked up at Community National Bank and Trust at their drive-thru window. The schools will not be dispensing applications due to closures.

The Nellie Nicholas Scholarship is available for El Dorado Springs graduates that attend a 4-year college in the field of education. Applicants may re-apply for consideration each year.

All applications should be mailed to Evelyn Boyle, 1405 S. Jackson, El Dorado Springs, MO 64744 by May 1st.

Those applicants being awarded scholarships will be notified by mail by May 15.