Housh Family Dentistry is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Garrett Craigmiles to their team.

Dr. Craigmiles, a native of Butler, MO, earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Missouri State University in 2018, and will be receiving his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from UMKC in May.

He was raised on a farm and enjoys helping tend to his family’s herd of beef cattle. His free time is spent mainly outdoors, and he especially enjoys deer and duck hunting. Family and friends are very important to him, and he is proudly embracing his newfound role as uncle to his niece and nephew while anxiously awaiting the arrival of #3 this summer.

Dr. Craigmiles became interested in dentistry because of the rewarding opportunity it provides to help others through service. In his words, “Helping patients discover solutions to dental-related problems is an exciting and compelling challenge. I enjoy helping put those solutions in place and seeing patients’ pride and satisfaction with the results. I am excited to work with Dr. Mike, Dr. Cammie, and all the members of the Housh Family Dental team in providing high quality dental care, and I look forward to building new patient relationships in El Dorado Springs and the surrounding communities.”

Dr. Craigmiles will begin seeing patients this summer.