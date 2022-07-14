DAVIS RETIRES – Jim Davis has announced his retirement as General Manager of Sac Osage Electric Cooperative, effective October 31. Mr. Davis has led the Cooperative in that capacity since 2013. Prior to taking over as General Manager, Mr. Davis was the Assistant Manager/Engineer. Upon his retirement he will have served the cooperative for more than forty-two years.

The Board of Directors has appointed Aaron Ash to succeed Jim Davis as General Manager upon his retirement. Aaron is a graduate of William Jewell college and has been with the Cooperative since 2005 as the Member Services/Marketing Representative. Aaron stated, “I’m humbled that the board has chosen me to follow Jim into the office of the General Manager.”