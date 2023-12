REMEMBER THESE NUMBERS – 328/10 – 16 The Annual “Toys for Tots” Toy Drive is underway at Fugate Motors. This year there is a need for 328 gifts with most of them going to the 10 – 16 age group. Deadline to get your gifts to Fugate’s is Dec 7.

Jamie Carpenter-McCullick, head Elf, will gladly accept any gift on behalf of Toys for Tots.