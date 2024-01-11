Benefits our community youth activities as well as Scholarship opportunities, breakfast with the Easter Bunny, playground equipment at the City Park and many more.

Saturday, Feb. 24, in the multi-purpose room/cafeteria at the El Dorado Springs High School.

Puzzles begin at 7 p.m. with Super Nachos from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

$125 per five-member team/table includes Super Nachos. Or join us for Super Nachos for $7 and observe the fun.

Prizes: 1st – $125; 2ns – $75; 3rd – $50

Fun for the whole family