El Dorado Springs Rural Fire Due By March 15, 2021

The City of El Dorado Springs has established the following charges for rural fire service and dues.

Annual Renewal Charge for Present Member – $65.

New Member or Rejoin Fee – $75 Plus Annual Charge of $65.

Charges are calculated on the basis of one membership charge of $75.00 and one annual charge of $65.00 per individual property or residence. All renewals must be paid by March 15, 2021.

Charges for responding to non-member fires

The City reserves the right to not respond to a non-member fire call. If the City does respond to a non-member fire call, the charges will be calculated as follows:

Responding To a Call

$100

Fighting a Structural Fire

$250 per hour

Commercial Vehicular or Grass Fire

$150 per hour

Payments may be made at City Hall, 135 West Spring Street, during normal business hours.