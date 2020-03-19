On 16 March 2020 at approximately 1030 hours, the El Dorado Springs Department of Emergency Management participated in a meeting called by Mayor Cory Gayman, with City Manager Bruce Rogers and city department heads concerning the COVID-19 (Conronavirus Disease 2019). The group discussed employee safety precautions and recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention concerning slowing the spread of COVID-19. The Office of Emergency Management will continue to monitor the pandemic to keep the group informed of future changes that may be needed in the operations of the city and to promote the safety of our community.

The following actions will be in effective for the remainder of this week and will be revaluated as needed or on Monday March 23, 2020:

1. City Hall is conducting business using the drive-through-window only.

2. Community Center will be closed for the week.

3. El Dorado Springs Municipal Court will be canceled for March 17, 2020 and continued to April 7, 2020.

4. Summer Baseball sign-up is postponed until next week.

5. The City Taxi Service will continue to run as there is a need for our citizens to have access to public transportation for food and medical needs. The patrons will be asked to use hand sanitizer upon entering the taxi.

6. The city recommends that citizens: Avoid people who are ill; Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care; Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue then throw it in the trash; Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces; Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

7. Additional information will be released via Facebook, the City of El Dorado Springs Web site, your news publications, and the local radio station KESM 105.5 FM, and Eldo Buzz (textcaster).

References for information can be located at Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Web site and Facebook, or call the 24/7 phone line at 1-877-435-8411.

Respectfully,

Jarrod Schiereck, Chief of Police

Emergency Management Director