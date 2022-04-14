Here are the area Easter egg hunts:

Thursday, April 14 – 5 p.m.

Cedar County Memorial Hospital Easter Egg Hunt

Three age divisions

0 – 3; 4 – 6; 7 10

Three Easter Basket winners in each age category

Saturday, April 16

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

7-9:30 a.m.

Civic Center Banquet Room

Adults – $5, 3-9 – $3, under 2 eat free

Easter Bunny will be available for pictures!

10 a.m. – Optimist Club Easter Egg Hunt

Downtown Park

Ages 0-9

1 p.m. – Schell City Community Betterment

Schell City Park

Ages 0 -3; 4 –7; 8 -10

Special Appearance by the Easter Bunny