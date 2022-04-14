Here are the area Easter egg hunts:
Thursday, April 14 – 5 p.m.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital Easter Egg Hunt
Three age divisions
0 – 3; 4 – 6; 7 10
Three Easter Basket winners in each age category
Saturday, April 16
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
7-9:30 a.m.
Civic Center Banquet Room
Adults – $5, 3-9 – $3, under 2 eat free
Easter Bunny will be available for pictures!
10 a.m. – Optimist Club Easter Egg Hunt
Downtown Park
Ages 0-9
1 p.m. – Schell City Community Betterment
Schell City Park
Ages 0 -3; 4 –7; 8 -10
Special Appearance by the Easter Bunny
Facebook Comments