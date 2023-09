The El Dorado Springs Optimist Club will sell foot-long corndogs for $3 and burgers for $3 & $5 from 10:30 a.m. until out on Saturday, September 2, in Ehlers parking lot.

The El Dorado Springs Nine Wonders Optimist Club will sell Andy’s Frozen Custard. Chocolate and vanilla custard are $4 each and the mixed flavors such as Oreo Cookie Dough, Cheese Cake and Peanut Butter Cup are $5 each. Sodas and water are $1 each.