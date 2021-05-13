Woman seriously injured in wreck

Roma L. Demster, 60, El Dorado Springs, was life flighted to St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, after her 2001 Ford Mustang was struck head on at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, on Hwy. H just north of Hwy. 82 where there is a major dip in Hwy. H.

A person who was at the scene said that Ms. Demster was northbound just approaching the major dip on the highway when the southbound Pontiac Grand Prix came up out of the dip in the middle of the roadway on the wrong side of the centerline and struck her Mustang head on. The person said there were no skid marks indicating that neither driver had time to try to avoid the collision.

The report by Master Sergeant Trooper M. O. Adams said that Ms. Demster was not wearing a seatbelt. He listed as unknown whether the other driver , which his report said was a a male, was wearing one.

Ms. Demster was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, by Life Flight Eagle.

Both vehicles were listed as a total loss and were towed by Bray’s Towing.

There is no word on who owns the other vehicle or if the driver has been located.

The Highway patrol report erroneously said the wreck took place on Hwy. 82 one and a half miles east of El Dorado Springs.