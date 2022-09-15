Hopefully the changes that are taking place at Cedar County Memorial Hospital are being noticed area wide, as we are on a trajectory that will soon move us into another realm of healthcare that has not been seen or offered in our area until now. With the Board of Trustees choice of new CEO Terry Nichols, the vision is to partner to build and broaden relationships, mend and repair past experiences, add much needed services and specialty providers and encourage new and existing relationships to our brand. One major goal is to enhance the patient experience in a more personalized way that shepherds those we serve through their healthcare journey without the need for distance travel except in certain isolated cases.

With that said, it is fast approaching time for our 14th annual community event. Like many other things here, changes are taking place with this event too. Previously called our “Fundraiser,” we are moving a bit away from that while still reaching our faithful capital campaign friends and just a few that have donated to our Raffle offerings. We ARE planning a “Community of Caring” event – scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2, (Rainout date – Oct. 9) from 12 noon to 4 p.m. on the hospital west lawn. Again, things WILL be very different this year! This is an event for all ages. Look at what we have planned:

Food – desserts – drinks — The local El Dorado Springs Lions Club will be on hand with the food, lemonade and tea; Madi (Sibley) Jones with Madi-Moo’s Cupcakes will be here with her confections, sodas and bottled water; and Kamber Cain will be here with her Kool Crush offering a wide range of drinks/goodies. You’ll be on your own to purchase your food from the vendors. We’ll start serving at noon or maybe a bit before!!

Cornhole tournament — We’ll be having a Cornhole Tournament with a $20 per team entry fee (one team member must be 18 years of age. Winning team awarded 50% of the pot – Runners-up awarded 25% of pot. You can sign up by calling Amber Clark at 417.876.3598 or Jeanne Hoagland at 417.876.3410 – Please sign up by noon the day of the event so we can get started at our planned 1 p.m. start time.

Live music – Nick and Captain Sibley AND our own Ginelle Esry will be on hand for music on the lawn for everyone to enjoy – The Sibley’s will kick-off at 1:30 pm followed by a short set from Ginelle. Don’t miss this!!

Healthcare bingo — Healthcare Bingo with some fun prizes for the winners — and everyone that plays will be entered into a drawing for the “Grand Prize.” We’ll be playing several games beginning at 1 pm in the Classroom so plan to join in and “learn” about what we do here at the hospital.

Free bounce houses and face painting – We’ll have Bounce House Brigade here with two bounce houses and some of our talented staff will be painting faces – all free of charge all afternoon!

Free bone density screenings and blood pressure checks – Our Radiology Department team members will be on hand to provide free bone density screenings for anyone interested. You’ll receive a copy of your screening to share with your Primary Care Provider – AND nursing staff will be available to check blood pressure readings upon request. Offered all afternoon.

Community resource provider partners – We’ve invited several of our Community Resource Providers to be on hand to answer any questions and provide information about their services offerings. They’ll be with us all afternoon!

Raffle, raffle, raffle – We’ve decided this year to offer a few hopefully highly sought after raffle prizes – Here are a few: Two Kansas City Chiefs tickets to the Sunday evening Nov. 6, at 7:20 p.m. match-up against the Tennessee Titans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. We also have a $100 gift certificate to Moore Daddy BBQ donated by Jesse Beaty Hay & Fescue Cutting; a fall wreath created by JuJu’s Custom Creations and donated by our Purchasing Manager, Debbie Rawlings; three bicycles donated by Apple Bus-First Student, Scott Roe, General Manager; a $150 gift certificate donated by Bear Arms in El Dorado Springs; a 2-night stay at The Bransinn in Branson; $100 gift card donated by the Emporium in Stockton (Thank you Brian Hammons); 10 square bales of alfalfa donated by G.S. Farms (Karl Gallette and Jordan Samples); 4 passes to see the Duttons in Branson; $100 in gift cards donated by Dollar General in El Dorado Springs (Thanks – Brian Bruce); $150 gift certificate donated by CCMH Maintenance Manager, John Roudebush to the Meat Market located inside Debbie Kay’s in El Dorado Springs – and more. The Raffle tickets will be $1 each – we’ll be selling tickets all afternoon and drawing the winners at the conclusion of the event. Do not have to be present to win.

Lab screening vouchers – Each month on the second Wednesday our Medical Mall Clinic offers discounted lab rates – but know those Wednesday dates don’t always work for everyone – so during our event you may pre-pay for your labs and will have the availability to make an appointment that hopefully better fits your schedule with no physician order needed – discounted rates will be: Glucose – $11; CBC w/diff – $17.50; CMP – $22.50; LIPID – $22.50; PSA (Men only) – $29; Thyroid Test (TSH) – $29; Hemoglobin A1C – $57 – remember, insurance don’t apply here so cash payment please.

So again, please plan to join us on Oct. 2, (Rainout date – Oct. 9) from 12 noon to 4 p.m. on the west lawn of Cedar County Memorial Hospital 1401 S. Park St. Be sure to bring your lawn chairs as there will be a lot of activity. If you have questions, please call 417.876.2511.