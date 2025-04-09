From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Pleasant Hope man drowned Sunday afternoon after falling overboard while fishing on Stockton Lake, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the incident around 2:35 p.m. on April 6, near the L1 mile marker in Cedar County. The victim, a 78-year-old man, was fishing alone from a 2014 Phoenix 921 Pro XP bass boat when he fell into the water. Authorities confirmed he was not wearing a life jacket.

Cedar County Deputy Coroner Joe Trussell pronounced the man deceased at the scene at 2:50 p.m. His body was transported to Bland Brumback Funeral Home in Stockton.

The boat was undamaged and was towed from the lake by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

This incident marks the first boating fatality of the year in Troop D. Next of kin has been notified.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol urges all boaters to wear safety devices and remain vigilant on the water, even during routine activities like fishing.

