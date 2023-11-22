Because of the community’s support for progress, Phase I and Phase II of the “Sidewalk to the Future” are finished and it is now time to complete this valuable and needed project with Phase IIl.

Phase III will bring the south side and north said of town together. The completion of the project will allow the residents north of downtown and those along the Main Street corridor to have safe access to downtown, businesses on Hwy 54, and the hospital and businesses south on Hwy 54.

The City has applied for the funding through a federal grant in the amount of $500,000 which pays 80% of the projected investment. Local business and citizens and other resources need to raise $50,000. The City of El Dorado Springs will contribute another $50,000.

Your thoughtful and kind pledge for our community is due by December 30, 2023. Payment is due by April 30, 2024.

Checks should be made payable to: El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber of Commerce offices are open Monday – Friday, 9 – 1 p.m. or mail to 102 W. Hwy 54, El Dorado Springs, MO 64744. All pledges are tax deductible.