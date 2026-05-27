ELDO STUDENT GRADUATES FROM NOTRE DAME – El Dorado Springs students graduate from college each year. Their parents are proud. But what makes Daelen Ackley’s a little different is the fact that his parents Sylvia and Earl Ackley took him into their home when he was 9 and had a great love for him and a strong belief in his abilities to succeed.

Daelen became a runner under the tutelage of coach Brian Goatley. He ran everywhere he went and got a scholarship to Notre Dame because he was seven times state champion in Cross Country in the State of Missouri.

While at Notre Dame, Daelen continued to compete, striving to excel in Cross Country and Track and Field, winning the Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Mile in 2025.

Daelen graduated with with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration degree with a major in Strategic Management. Next year he will continue his academic and athletic endeavors at Note Dame and obtain his Master’s degree in Digital Marketing,

Notre Dame is located in South Bend, Ind. It is a private Catholic research university and widely considered to be one of the top academic institutions in the United States. It is the home of the Fighting Irish.