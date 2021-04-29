HOT RODS AND BRIGHT FUTURES MAKE A SATURDAY AT FUGATE MOTORS – Between 75 and 100 people visited Fugate Motors Saturday for their annual Hot Rod Performance Day. For the past few years the day has raised money for Bright Futures.

Bright Futures of El Dorado Springs wants to thank Fugate Motors and their patrons. Fugate Motors sponsored a concession stand which raised $709.50 by serving hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and a drink. The money raised will be used to meet the needs of students and their families. By meeting their needs, Bright Futures helps students focus on academic success. Bright Futures El Dorado Springs is an affiliate member of Bright Futures USA.