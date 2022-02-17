Representatives from Drake Wells Architecture Firm were present at the R-2 School regular board meeting on Thursday, Feb. 10, to discuss a new restroom/concession stand with the possibility of expansion to a full fieldhouse at the football stadium. The school has 1.5 million to spend on the project.

A new performing arts center for 6.5 million might be put on the ballot in 2024 as a no tax increase bond. The performing arts center would seat 750 people and be connected to the main building. The stage would accommodate band, theatre and choir. It was discussed that possibly the best place to put it would be the space now occupied by the “Old Gym.” There was concern that using the Old Gym area would leave the elementary without a gym for a full year.

Superintendent Heath Oates provided a safety committee update. The full safety [lan is expected to be operational by July 1, 2022.

The board discussed at 4-day week calendar for the 2022 – 2023 school year. The calendar will be completed before the March meeting.

The board voted to increase wages for after-school tutors andt o offer tutoring in science and social studies.

In executive session, the board voted to extend the contracts to 2024 for Dr. Tracy Barger, Logan Schwalm, Norman Carr, Brad Steward, Jeremy Barger, Ashley Wolfe and Cary Chambers. The board accepted the resignation of Suzan Durnell, 5-12 librarian, who intends to retire. The board accepted the resignation of Jordan Highley middle school coaching position only and voted to hire Johnathan Stark and the head football coach and teacher for the 2022 – 2023 school year.