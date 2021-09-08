The board met in special session on Thursday August 26 for the annual tax rate hearing.

The board approved the tax rates as recommended. They are as follows:

Incidental (Fund 1): $3.1770

Debt (Fund 3): $0.5400

Capital Projects (Fund 4): $0.1000

The board approved tuition rates at $8849.19/student.

During closed session, the board approved the part-time (approximately 10 hours/month) hire of Brent Hillsman to be the employee in charge of core data and to assist with the tech department as needed.