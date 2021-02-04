ONLY 58 CENTS

This week, the Opera House Theater is playing Cattle Queen of Montana sponsored by the El Dorado Springs Sun. Cattle Queen of Montana is a 1954 American Western film, written by Robert Blees and directed by Allan Dwan.

When defiant female rancher Sierra Nevada Jones (Barbara Stanwyck) sweeps into Montana, she receives a hostile welcome from a tribe of Native Americans who attack her cattle and leave her father dead. Kindly Indian brave Colorados (Lance Fuller) and government officer Farrell (Ronald Reagan) help Sierra fight for her land against treacherous locals like the envious Tom McCord (Gene Evans), a neighboring rancher determined to cheat Jones out of her property and drive her back to Texas.

The 58 cents admission reflects the actual cost of a movie ticket at the Opera House in 1954.