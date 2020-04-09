VOLUNTEER CREW DELIVERS – Like so many other people and businesses, the Oopa Food Service is going above and beyond to make sure that students get fed while they are quarantined at home. Food Services Manager Mary Ann Speight said that on Monday they had orders for 450 sack lunches which volunteers, teachers, administrators and cooks delivered to Montevallo, Cedar Springs, Liston, Dederick and the bus ramp outside the High School/Middle School cafeteria as they do twice a week. On Mondays, the sack lunch contains three days meals of breakfast and lunch. On Thursdays, the sacks contain two days of meals. Mary Ann said that Assistant Superintendent Dr. Theresa Christian is doing a tremendous job of spearheading the project. She also said the number of students calling the school to sign up for the free meals is growing.