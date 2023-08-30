Council reviews plans for affordable housing

At their Aug. 22 council meeting, the El Dorado Springs City Council heard a presentation by the Greenway Development Group regarding a Missouri Housing Development Commission Project application.

Representatives of HRM Services, LLC explained that the units were not low income, but affordable housing. They were asked the cost of the facility – approx. $7,000,000: would there be a site manager – yes and a maintenance manager and the site manager would be local; were utilities included in the rent – water, sewer and trash would be part of the rent – residents would be in charge of the own electric bill payment: would there be security cameras – yes.

There are two fully handicapped accessible units with parking and handicap parking at the Community Room which is separate from the apartment complex. There are a total of 32 units. It will be located on 1st street behind Woods. The city has to present an application for the project. The council authorized City Manager Bruce Rogers to draw up the application. It is due September 22.

The council passed a resolution authorizing an application for a MoDOT Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Grant. This would be a matching grant used for sidewalks.

The public hearing on the 2023 tax levy concluded with the council passing Bill 23-05, Ordinance No. 1951 fixing the tax levy at $1.08666 (per $100) with a projected tax revenue of $357,733 and providing for the collection thereof.

After interviewing Nathan Neal and Julie Savinske for the open council seat, the council voted for Julie Savinske and held the swearing in ceremony before adjourning.

Council members Allen Hicks, Logan Friar, Gabby Kinnett and Nathan Murrell were present along with Rogers and City Clerk Kandi Rotert.