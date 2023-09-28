The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office wants to alert you to an ongoing phone scam in which the suspect poses as Sergeant Gary Cook or Detective Cook to coerce victims into giving them money.

This scam is identifying themself as Sergeant Gary Cook or Detective Cook from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and tell the victim, falsely, that a warrant has been issued because they missed a court date, did not show up for jury duty or they have an overdue fine or something similar, and they will be arrested unless they pay right away.

Caller is demanding payment and threatening them with arrest if they do not cooperate. They may demand that fines or fees be paid with money, credit cards, gift cards, payment apps, or even cryptocurrency.

The best way for someone to protect themselves from these scams is simply to hang up. Our deputies will not call you and ask for payment. The phone number being used has been 417-309-4325.