DARRIN GRIFFIN RECOGNIZED – Darrin Griffin officially retired at the end of the 2023-2024 school year and was recognized by the El Dorado Springs R-II School Board at their meeting on Thursday, May 9.

Griffin has taught for 32 years, 29 of them at El Dorado Springs. He taught American History and Early American History which is a dual credit course.

School Board President Josh Floyd presented Griffin with his plaque.