The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office has released additional details following a shots fired call that resulted in a suspect being taken into custody and a victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the Montevallo area on Dec. 22, 2025. Upon arrival, deputies were able to secure a suspect at the scene and discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical personnel with the Vernon County Ambulance District provided initial treatment at the scene. Due to the severity of the injuries, the victim was later transported by medical helicopter to receive further care. The condition of the victim has not been released.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, where they were placed on a 24-hour investigative hold pending the filing of formal charges. Investigators submitted a probable cause affidavit to the Vernon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.

As a result of the investigation, the prosecuting attorney filed charges against Johnny Grandsbury in Vernon County Circuit Court under case number 25VE-CR00631. Charges filed include armed criminal action, a felony; assault in the first degree or attempt, a Class A felony; and unlawful use of a weapon resulting in death or injury, a Class A felony.

Grandsbury is currently being held at the Vernon County Jail with no bond set.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office stated that the investigation remains ongoing and additional information may be released as it becomes available.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.