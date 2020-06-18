ELDO STANDING WITH MINORITIES RALLY – Local citizens gathered in the El Dorado Springs downtown Park on Tuesday, June 9, in a peaceful protest against police brutality and the injustices suffered by minorities.

Rally organizer Sarah King said the she decided to hold the protest based on the encouragement of her boyfriend from St. Louis. She said, “I greatly respect the police officers here, the chief was very cooperative and encouraging and helped with the process.” She said she wanted people to see a protest in person.

See Sarah’s Spring City TV interview – archive- June 10, 2020.