More than 250 children came out to the El Dorado Springs Fire Department Junior Fire Fighters event this past Saturday. The new location for the event was the lots on 54 Hwy where the new Fire Department and Police Department will be.

There was a bounce house, vendors and a chance to sit in the driver’s seat of a firetruck.

Fire Chief Bob Floyd said that it is important that children get to meet firemen and policemen to understand that they are their friends.

He also said there are currently 36 volunteer firefighters.

Assistant Fire Chiefs are Roger Floyd and Craig Carpenter.

The event was in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week.