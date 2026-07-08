From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Social media was lighting up Sunday evening, and so was the newsroom inbox, as reports quickly spread of a heavy law enforcement presence at Walmart in Bolivar. Residents also began receiving emergency text messages and emails warning of an active shooter at the store, adding to the confusion as rumors rapidly spread online.

One alert sent to residents stated:

Emergency / Critical

Reports of an active shooter at Walmart in Bolivar, Missouri.

An active shooter incident is reported at the Walmart in Bolivar. Residents must avoid the area and shelter in place immediately.

As first responders worked the scene, the Bolivar Police Department began providing updates to the public. The following information was released by the department:

UPDATE 9:20 p.m. Sunday, July 5

The Bolivar Police Department and Bolivar City Fire Department responded to a separate threat call at a business in the 600 block of South Albany Avenue at around 8:45 p.m.

The threat was investigated, and there was no danger to the business or the people in it. The call also appears to be a swatting call.

UPDATE 8:25 p.m. Sunday, July 5

A secondary search of the building confirmed that there were no shots fired and no one injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Thank you to all of our partnering agencies and first responders who assisted on scene.

UPDATE 8:10 p.m. Sunday, July 5

First responders have reopened the store parking lot and will return the store to employees to reopen at around 8:20 p.m.

Anyone who left a vehicle or personal items at the store will be able to return and gather their belongings.

We appreciate your patience as we worked to clear the scene!

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7:45 p.m. Sunday, July 5

The Bolivar Police Department, Bolivar City Fire Department, and other first responders responded to Walmart in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue at around 6:53 p.m. Sunday, July 5, for reports of a threatening phone call made to 911 Polk County Central Dispatch.

The person who called 911 made threats to the business and people in the store.

An initial investigation shows that no one has been injured and no shots were fired in or near the store. It appears to be a swatting call.

Officers are conducting a secondary search of the building to confirm no one has been hurt.

Law enforcement is also following up on leads to identify the person who made the initial phone call.

“We’ll share more information as it becomes available.”

The incident prompted a significant emergency response and widespread concern throughout the community. Authorities ultimately determined there was no active shooter, no shots had been fired, and no injuries were reported. Investigators continue working to identify the individual responsible for what police believe were swatting calls, including a second false threat reported later that evening at another Bolivar business.

Officials remind the public that swatting incidents are not harmless pranks. False emergency reports can divert law enforcement and emergency resources away from actual emergencies while creating unnecessary fear and panic throughout the community.