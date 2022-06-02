MOOREDADDY BARBEQUE TO OPEN JUNE 1 – If you love BBQ you may never the leave the new establishment at 202 North Main in El Dorado Springs.

Owner Casey Moore says he started cooking at 18 learning from his mom, Laurie Vandenburg. At 27 he took his inside cooking outside, bought a grill and then a smoker. He says everything changed for him then. After a few years and a lot of begging from family and friends he thought he needed a food truck.

While looking in Nevada for a building to sell out of, he bumped into Cory Gayman whose passion was to get another restaurant in El Dorado Springs.

After a clandestine visit to the old church at 202 North Main, Casey knew it was the place to be. After several months of renovation, Moore Daddy’s is ready to go. As Casey says, there “maybe moore to come.”

Helping with the Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting event on Friday, May 27, were: (from, left) Cory Gayman. Jordan Payne, Dr. Neil Linsenmayer, Casey Moore, Jayce Moore, Amber Moore, Laurie Vandenburg, David Vanderburg, Chamber President Heather Brown, Toshua Barnes McCormick, Debbie Floyd, Vicky Hillsman and Joe Trussell.

The Restaurant is open 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday – Sunday. 417/698-4043.