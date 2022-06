HISTORICAL HYSTERIA DAY FIDDLE CONTEST WINNERS – (from left) 5th place – Alice Hunholz; 3rd place and 1st place accompanist Tad Johnston; 2nd place – Samuel Kendrick; 4th place Jacob Vallatti and 1st place and 2nd place accompanist – Beau Johnston. Ali Johnston was 3rd place accompanist. The contest was in the Banstand on Saturday, June 4.

Museum hosts day of nostalgia