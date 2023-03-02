MISSOURI CENTURY FARM HONORS DON HILLSMAN AND MARY HILLSMAN – The St. Clair County Extension Council held their Annual Dinner Meeting on Tuesday, February 7, at the Osceola Public School Agriculture/FFA Building.

Thirty-two people attended the meeting. In attendance were council members and their families, county commissioners, sponsors, faculty, staff and guests.

Gene Hartley, Extension Council Chair, opened the meeting with introductions and welcomed all in attendance, including county commissioners, county clerk, dinner sponsor, and the faculty and staff present: Allison Gunter, Extension Engagement Specialist; Patrick Davis, Livestock Specialist; Michael Dobbs, Nutrition and Youth Program Associate; and Debbie McSperitt, Office Manager.

A moment of silence was observed in honor of Extension Council Vice-Chair, Richard Grishow, who recently passed away.

Council member, Mike Nance, then gave the invocation. A wonderful meal was shared by everyone. The meal was prepared by Charles Simpson and Osceola FFA. The food was delicious and enjoyed by all. The meal was sponsored by Steven Mellenbruch with Holliday Sand and Stone in Butler. Thank you, Steven!

In 2022, St. Clair County recognized the Brackenridge-Hillsman family as a Century Farm Family. Council Secretary, Jill Chapman, shared information about the qualifying farm and presented the family with a certificate, booklet and century farm sign. Don Hillsman is the proud owner of an 80-acre tract from an original 160-acre military warrant at the intersection of Hwy 82 and Hwy OO, east of Tiffin, MO.

The land was granted to Asa Brackenridge from the US government on April 2, 1857 for his service in the Blackhawk War in Captain Nathan Boone’s Company of United States Mounted Rangers.

The line of farm ownership included Asa’s nephew, Robert Thomas Brackenridge, then down through his family to Mary Brackenridge Hillsman on April 24, 1939. Don Hillsman, the current owner, is the son of Mary Hillsman.

The farm has always been used to grow crops and hay. When trying to decide what name to put on the Century farm sign, the family noticed it had been a Brackenridge property from 1857 to 1939 which is 82 years. It has been a Hillsman farm from 1939 to the present which is 83 years. It only seemed appropriate to put both names on the sign.

Each year the Extension Council and St. Clair County Farm Bureau sponsor a family to be recognized at the Missouri State Fair as our county farm family. To be recognized, farm families must be actively engaged in agriculture and rely on University of Missouri Extension and the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources for their programming and technical assistance. The Garrett and Jennifer Hawkins family could not be present, but were presented a plaque at the 2022 Missouri State Fair in August.

Every year St. Clair County MU Extension office selects an individual to be honored by being chosen for Leaders Honor Roll. Recipients are chosen because they are outstanding community leaders and volunteers, they excel in supporting, educating and advancing MU Extension. This year’s winner is well deserving. Council member, Matt Noakes, presented the Leaders Honor roll recipient, Bob Salmon, with a special certificate for advocating Extension events and programs. Since being elected as Presiding County Commissioner in 2011, Bob has utilized the service and research-based information of our office in his role as commissioner and as a rancher. His diligence throughout the years has been instrumental in obtaining specialist positions in our office and serving all of St. Clair County. Bob’s continued support helps ensure a bright future for MU Extension in St. Clair County.

Gene then introduced the newly elected and re-elected council members: Matt Noakes, Debbie Siegismund, Jill Chapman and Kathy Barker, who took their oath of office and were sworn to duty by County Clerk, Holly Fletcher. Jodine Trout who was also elected was absent.

Everyone present received a door prize after having their name drawn by Ella Siegismund. To close out the dinner anyone interested could participate in a tour of the updated agriculture building led by Jill Chapman.

At the conclusion of the dinner a brief business meeting was held. Officers for 2023 were elected and are Gene Hartley, Chair; Matt Noakes, Vice-Chair; Jill Chapman, Secretary; and Mike Nance, Treasurer. Regional Advisory Committee Representative is Jill Chapman and Kathy Barker is the Regional Advisory Committee alternate.

