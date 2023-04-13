The Cedar County Library Board faced a noisy and cantankerous crowd at their meeting last Thursday. The group constantly challenged the board to resign over the fact that four of the five paid employees at the Stockton Library walked off the job.

Kay Forest, president of the Cedar County Library District, said she would not discuss personnel issues. She said the library in Stockton was temporarily closed and would re-open “as soon as we figure it out.”

The Sun contacted Cindy Malone with the Concerned Citizens of Cedar County group. Ms Malone was at the meeting of Stockton citizens and the Library board. She said that is seems the workers that walked out were concerned that the board was taking over the duties of the director.