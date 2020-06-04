Summer School at El Dorado Springs R-2 is going to look a little different this year as we do our best to follow the restrictions mandated by the Department of Education, the CDC and our local health officials. Our number one goal is to ensure the safety of our staff and students. The following is some important information to keep in mind for summer school:

• Keep your child at home if they are sick with any illness. We are also required to send students home who are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, as well as students with a fever. Students will need to be picked up promptly if the nurse contacts you that your child is ill. Thanks in advance for your help in this matter.

• We will sanitize/disinfect throughout the day. Our custodial staff will work diligently throughout the daily disinfecting areas throughout the building. We are limiting class sizes and will be eating breakfast and lunch in the classrooms in order to social distance as much as possible. We will also promote and review proper handwashing techniques with our students. Water fountains will also be shut down; Please send a water bottle with your child.

• No visitors will be allowed in the building at any time. Please understand that we are just trying to keep everyone safe. Parents will drop their child(ren) off at the door and we will have staff to help get them where they need to be each morning. Kindergarten students will need to be dropped off at the Elementary cafeteria doors; other students may come in the main door. Teachers will be in both locations to help assist students.

• There will be limited transportation, as always. We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience, but buses will not run city routes this year. For those who are able to ride the bus, we are required to limit students to 1 per seat; family members are limited to 2 per seat. We will disinfect buses before and after students ride morning and afternoon. Adjustments may be made after the first day as well.

• NO ATTENDANCE INCENTIVE CARDS will be given out this year. Due to the restrictions on keeping students home when they are ill and the fact we are required to send students home with any symptoms we will not award attendance money cards at the end of summer school. We will still do daily prizes; however! We are hoping we can resume attendance cards next summer!

If you feel uncomfortable sending your child to summer school and you have already enrolled, please call the elementary office to let us know you have decided to keep your child home. If you still would like to enroll, you may enroll online through the link on Parent Square and our Facebook page, or you may pick up an enrollment form in the Elementary office.