A summons was filed with Sarah Tuner, Cedar County Circuit Court Clerk on Friday, March 8, 2024. The summons was issued by the State of Missouri to Robin Fugate, who as of Monday, March 11, had not received anything official from the court.

The plaintiff in the case is Terry Nichols represented by Randal Reichard of Springfield, MO. The Defendant is Robin Fugate of El Dorado Springs who currently hasn’t retained an attorney.

The Sun has tried to reach Mr. Reichard, for comment. Mr. Nichols said everything would be in the lawsuit. Mrs. Fugate seemed unperturbed by the whole matter.

Mrs. Fugate did inform the Sun that she understood she was being sued for defamation by Mr. Nichols.

More on this story to come.