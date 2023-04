GRAND OLD FLAG – Krystal and Andy Wyant were recognized at the Spicer – Grimsley Post 257 of the VFW Voice of Democracy dinner with a framed replica of a 48 star flag honoring both of their fathers who served in the military. Dr. Wyant’s father, Richard, (deceased), was in the Korean War, and Krystal’s father, John Kama, was a paratrooper in the Vietnam War. He currently lives in El Dorado Springs. Both of these men had a great influence over their grandson, Jude Wyant.