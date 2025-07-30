Municipal Band to play at Community Springs at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3
The Municipal Band will, once again, play this Sunday’s concert out at Community Springs Nursing Home. We will play at our regular time of 2:00 Sunday afternoon, but our PLACE will be the only thing that will change. You are invited to come on out to listen to the band play. We have some small instruments that we pass out so everyone can participate in our program – and we try to have some fun while we’re there. Consider yourself invited and come on out to be part of the crowd Sunday!
We will have our regular concerts Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. downtown at the Bandstand, and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. we’ll be at Community Springs this weekend. We’d love to play for you!
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, Aug. 1
1 Band of America
2 Anchors Aweigh
3 Sells-Floto Triumphal
4 Greater Pittsburgh
5 Joyce’s 71st N.Y Reg’t.
6 Solvejg’s Song
7 True Blue
8 Slim Trombone
9 Polka 9
10 Roundtable March
11 On the Square
12 Yellow Rose of Texas
13 God Bless America
Saturday, Aug. 2
1 Drake Relays
2 Footlifter
3 Slippery Gentlemen
4 S.I.B.A.
5 Children of the Shrine
6 King Cotton
7 Colonel Bogey
8 Jolly Coppersmith
9 Blue Danube
10 Merry Widow Waltz
11 Rakes of Mallow
12 Semper Fidelis
13 God Bless America
Sunday, Aug. 3
* No Program at the Park
Play at Community Springs Nursing Home
1 Band Played On
2 The Saints Go Marching In
3 Amazing Grace
4 Missouri Waltz
5 You Are My Sunshine
6 Hello Dolly
7 76 Trombones
8 Tennessee Waltz
9 Ramblin Rose
10 Swing Low
11 Pretty Baby
12 Kansas City
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
