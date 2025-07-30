Municipal Band to play at Community Springs at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3

The Municipal Band will, once again, play this Sunday’s concert out at Community Springs Nursing Home. We will play at our regular time of 2:00 Sunday afternoon, but our PLACE will be the only thing that will change. You are invited to come on out to listen to the band play. We have some small instruments that we pass out so everyone can participate in our program – and we try to have some fun while we’re there. Consider yourself invited and come on out to be part of the crowd Sunday!

We will have our regular concerts Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. downtown at the Bandstand, and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. we’ll be at Community Springs this weekend. We’d love to play for you!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, Aug. 1

1 Band of America

2 Anchors Aweigh

3 Sells-Floto Triumphal

4 Greater Pittsburgh

5 Joyce’s 71st N.Y Reg’t.

6 Solvejg’s Song

7 True Blue

8 Slim Trombone

9 Polka 9

10 Roundtable March

11 On the Square

12 Yellow Rose of Texas

13 God Bless America

Saturday, Aug. 2

1 Drake Relays

2 Footlifter

3 Slippery Gentlemen

4 S.I.B.A.

5 Children of the Shrine

6 King Cotton

7 Colonel Bogey

8 Jolly Coppersmith

9 Blue Danube

10 Merry Widow Waltz

11 Rakes of Mallow

12 Semper Fidelis

13 God Bless America

Sunday, Aug. 3

* No Program at the Park

Play at Community Springs Nursing Home

1 Band Played On

2 The Saints Go Marching In

3 Amazing Grace

4 Missouri Waltz

5 You Are My Sunshine

6 Hello Dolly

7 76 Trombones

8 Tennessee Waltz

9 Ramblin Rose

10 Swing Low

11 Pretty Baby

12 Kansas City

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner