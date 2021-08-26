Final Weekend for Band this Summer

Come listen to the last three concerts for 2021 this weekend. On Friday and Saturday evenings we will be playing songs that are Band Member Favorites. Then on Sunday afternoon we will have our traditional end of the season concert. Come on down to celebrate a wonderful summer season of music with us. We have left a spot on Friday and Saturday for the audience to select a song or two, so come help us pick songs you would like to hear.

Hope to see you this weekend! We play Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3.

We wish everyone a great school year. Stay healthy and stay safe.

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, Aug. 27

1 Flute Choice

2 Clarinet Choice

3 Sax Choice

4 Tenor Sax Choice

5 Audience Choice

6 Trumpet Choice

7 Trombone Choice

8 Baritone Choice

9 Horn Choice

10 Tuba Choice

11 Percussion Choice

12 Director Choice

13 God Bless America

Saturday, Aug. 28

1 Director Choice

2 Percussion Choice

3 Tuba Choice

4 Horn Choice

5 Baritone Choice

6 Trombone Choice

7 Trumpet Choice

8 Audience Choice

9 Tenor Sax Choice

10 Sax Choice

11 Clarinet Choice

12 Flute Choice

13 God Bless America

Sunday, Aug. 29

* Final Concert for this Summer

1 The Band Played On

2 Just a Closer Walk With Thee

3 Trumpeter’s Lullaby

4 Holy City

5 When Saints Go Marching In

6 Billy Sundays Successful Songs

7 Salute to Victor Herbert

8 America the Beautiful

9 Seventy-Six Trombones

10 Ave Maria

11 Missouri Waltz

12 Now is the Hour

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner