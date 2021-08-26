Final Weekend for Band this Summer
Come listen to the last three concerts for 2021 this weekend. On Friday and Saturday evenings we will be playing songs that are Band Member Favorites. Then on Sunday afternoon we will have our traditional end of the season concert. Come on down to celebrate a wonderful summer season of music with us. We have left a spot on Friday and Saturday for the audience to select a song or two, so come help us pick songs you would like to hear.
Hope to see you this weekend! We play Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3.
We wish everyone a great school year. Stay healthy and stay safe.
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, Aug. 27
1 Flute Choice
2 Clarinet Choice
3 Sax Choice
4 Tenor Sax Choice
5 Audience Choice
6 Trumpet Choice
7 Trombone Choice
8 Baritone Choice
9 Horn Choice
10 Tuba Choice
11 Percussion Choice
12 Director Choice
13 God Bless America
Saturday, Aug. 28
1 Director Choice
2 Percussion Choice
3 Tuba Choice
4 Horn Choice
5 Baritone Choice
6 Trombone Choice
7 Trumpet Choice
8 Audience Choice
9 Tenor Sax Choice
10 Sax Choice
11 Clarinet Choice
12 Flute Choice
13 God Bless America
Sunday, Aug. 29
* Final Concert for this Summer
1 The Band Played On
2 Just a Closer Walk With Thee
3 Trumpeter’s Lullaby
4 Holy City
5 When Saints Go Marching In
6 Billy Sundays Successful Songs
7 Salute to Victor Herbert
8 America the Beautiful
9 Seventy-Six Trombones
10 Ave Maria
11 Missouri Waltz
12 Now is the Hour
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
