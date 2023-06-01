This Friday evening will begin the 138th season for the El Dorado Springs Municipal Band. Concerts will be held every Friday and Saturday night from 8-9 p.m. and Sunday afternoons from 2-3 p.m. All concerts are free to the public and Municipal Band members would like to invite everyone to come listen to three great concerts each weekend.

This is your opportunity to get outside to visit with friends, observe social distancing, and enjoy some hometown music. Come on down and enjoy YOUR City Band! We look forward to seeing you this weekend!!

Band members include: Flute – Tracy Lanser, Gyla Holz, Sarah Holz; Clarinet – Hunter Jacobs, Lynn Fredricksen, Libby Toliver, Blake Carnahan, Harmony Randolph, Connor Goatley; Saxophone – Morgan Toliver, Sandra Stewart, Corbin Collins, Abbi Baldwin, Kayte Henson, Will Seitz; Cornet – David Capps, Alan Koca, Kenli Rader, Ryan Griffin, Josh Worthington, Lauren Holz; Trombone – Steve Banks, Brent Hillsman, Elbert Biddlecome, Teri Biddlecome, Logan Griffin; Baritone – Rebecca Keltner, Kim Barklage; French Horn – Jonathan Holz; Tuba/Baritone Sax – Nicholas Vick, Jay Stoll: Percussion – Noah Marsh, Zach Waggoner, Hali Doherty; Conductor – Gary Hardison

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, June 2

1 The Band Played On

2 United Nations

3 Polka 1

4 Emblem of Unity

5 Blue Book

6 Sweet Caroline

7 Flute’s Choice

8 Pretty Baby

9 Liberty Fleet

10 Moon River

11 Basin Street Blues

12 Java

13 God Bless America

Saturday, June 3

1 When the Saints Go Marching In

2 Tennessee Waltz

3 101 Book

4 American Patrol

5 Armed Forces Salute

6 Polka

7 Clarinet Choice

8 Oklahoma

9 Kansas City

10 Ramblin’ Rose

11 Sleepy Time Gal

12 Down by the Riverside

13 God Bless America

Sunday, June 4

1 You Are My Sunshine

2 Over the Rainbow

3 You’re A Grand Old Flag

4 Ave Maria

5 I Left My Heart in San Fran.

6 Polka

7 Missouri Waltz

8 Saxophone Choice

9 Sacred Book

10 This Land is Your Land

11 Cruising Down the River

12 Amazing Grace

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner