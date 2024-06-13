The City Band

In 1905, Ray Fowble was hired to draft plans for a new bandstand since the old one became too crowded for the eleven member band. The new bandstand was on the West side of the board walk, South of the spring where it is today. The first bandstand was sold by the park Committee to Nat Cruce, with the agreement that he would not move it away until the new one was completed. Mr. Cruce then moved it to the nine wonders, which had plans to become the town of West El Dorado.

Band to Celebrate Flag Day and Father’s Day

This weekend is very special since our Band will be celebrating two holidays. On Friday night, wear your red, white, and blue as we play a special concert for Flag Day. Then on Sunday come join us as our concert honors Fathers on Father’s Day.

We play every Friday and Saturday night from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. Come listen to YOUR Municipal Band this weekend for a relaxing time of visiting with friends and neighbors. We would love to play for you!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, June 14

* Flag Day

1 Battle Cry of Freedom

2 Armed Forces Salute

3 Washington Post

4 America the Beautiful

5 A Night in June

6 Americana

7 There’s A Star Spangled Banner Waving Somewhere

8 An American Celebration

9 Aces of the Air

10 Sharpshooters

11 Torch of Liberty

12 Let There Be Peace on Earth

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner

Saturday, June 15

1 Wings of the Army

2 Cuckoo Waltz

3 Polka

4 Sky Ranger

5 Sax Choice

6 Bombasto

7 Sarasota

8 Trombones

9 Over There

10 Maple Leaf Rag

11 Mr. Sandman

12 Footlifter

13 God Bless America

Sunday, June 16

*Father’s Day

1 Father of Victory

2 Down By the Riverside

3 Hymn Medley

4 Flying Cadets

5 76 Trombones

6 Tuxedo Junction

7 Man of the Hour

8 Whatever Will Be

9 Faith of Our Fathers

10 Officer of the Day

11 Mister Touchdown U.S.A.

12 His Honor

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner