In 1905, Ray Fowble was hired to draft plans for a new bandstand since the old one became too crowded for the eleven member band. The new bandstand was on the West side of the board walk, South of the spring where it is today. The first bandstand was sold by the park Committee to Nat Cruce, with the agreement that he would not move it away until the new one was completed. Mr. Cruce then moved it to the nine wonders, which had plans to become the town of West El Dorado.
Band to Celebrate Flag Day and Father’s Day
This weekend is very special since our Band will be celebrating two holidays. On Friday night, wear your red, white, and blue as we play a special concert for Flag Day. Then on Sunday come join us as our concert honors Fathers on Father’s Day.
We play every Friday and Saturday night from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. Come listen to YOUR Municipal Band this weekend for a relaxing time of visiting with friends and neighbors. We would love to play for you!
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, June 14
* Flag Day
1 Battle Cry of Freedom
2 Armed Forces Salute
3 Washington Post
4 America the Beautiful
5 A Night in June
6 Americana
7 There’s A Star Spangled Banner Waving Somewhere
8 An American Celebration
9 Aces of the Air
10 Sharpshooters
11 Torch of Liberty
12 Let There Be Peace on Earth
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
Saturday, June 15
1 Wings of the Army
2 Cuckoo Waltz
3 Polka
4 Sky Ranger
5 Sax Choice
6 Bombasto
7 Sarasota
8 Trombones
9 Over There
10 Maple Leaf Rag
11 Mr. Sandman
12 Footlifter
13 God Bless America
Sunday, June 16
*Father’s Day
1 Father of Victory
2 Down By the Riverside
3 Hymn Medley
4 Flying Cadets
5 76 Trombones
6 Tuxedo Junction
7 Man of the Hour
8 Whatever Will Be
9 Faith of Our Fathers
10 Officer of the Day
11 Mister Touchdown U.S.A.
12 His Honor
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
Facebook Comments