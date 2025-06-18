Band Concert to Honor Lillian Sunderwirth

The Municipal Band is honored to play a special concert dedicated to the memory of Lillian Sunderwirth on Saturday, June 21st at 8 p.m. We will take a walk down memory lane as we play songs that were favorites of Miss Lillian’s throughout this hour-long concert. We will hear a few details to remind us of her musical life and some of Miss Lillian’s accomplishments with the Band. Please come help us honor this special lady as we play our 15th concert dedicated as our tribute to her on Saturday, June 21.

Please come out to listen to the Band, enjoy some great music and lots of visiting and fun every Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 and every Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3!

Band Manager, Teri Biddlecome

Friday, June 20

1 Wait Till the Sun Shines Nellie

2 Aces of the Air

3 Jolly Coppersmith

4 Liberty Bell

5 Colonel Bogey

6 Torch of Liberty

7 Polka 8

8 Ny Fiskar

9 Trumpet Choice

10 Marche Lorraine

11 Down in the Valley

12 June Is Bustin’ Out All Over

13 God Bless America

Saturday, June 21

*In Memory of Lillian Sunderwirth

1 The Band Played On

2 March Religioso

3 Bugler’s Holiday

4 A Night in June

5 Holy City

6 Trombones Triumphant

7 Barnum & Bailey

8 Billy Sunday’s Successful Songs

9 Them Basses

10 Amazing Grace

11 Pie in the Face Polka

12 Missouri Waltz

13 God Bless America

Sunday, June 22

1 United Nations

2 Liberty Fleet

3 A Frangesa!

4 Bay State

5 Flying Cadets

6 Lights Out

7 Gloria

8 Sarasota

9 Now Thank We All Our God

10 El Capitan

11 Melody of Love

12 Dixie

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner