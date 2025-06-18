Band Concert to Honor Lillian Sunderwirth
The Municipal Band is honored to play a special concert dedicated to the memory of Lillian Sunderwirth on Saturday, June 21st at 8 p.m. We will take a walk down memory lane as we play songs that were favorites of Miss Lillian’s throughout this hour-long concert. We will hear a few details to remind us of her musical life and some of Miss Lillian’s accomplishments with the Band. Please come help us honor this special lady as we play our 15th concert dedicated as our tribute to her on Saturday, June 21.
Please come out to listen to the Band, enjoy some great music and lots of visiting and fun every Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 and every Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3!
Band Manager, Teri Biddlecome
Friday, June 20
1 Wait Till the Sun Shines Nellie
2 Aces of the Air
3 Jolly Coppersmith
4 Liberty Bell
5 Colonel Bogey
6 Torch of Liberty
7 Polka 8
8 Ny Fiskar
9 Trumpet Choice
10 Marche Lorraine
11 Down in the Valley
12 June Is Bustin’ Out All Over
13 God Bless America
Saturday, June 21
*In Memory of Lillian Sunderwirth
1 The Band Played On
2 March Religioso
3 Bugler’s Holiday
4 A Night in June
5 Holy City
6 Trombones Triumphant
7 Barnum & Bailey
8 Billy Sunday’s Successful Songs
9 Them Basses
10 Amazing Grace
11 Pie in the Face Polka
12 Missouri Waltz
13 God Bless America
Sunday, June 22
1 United Nations
2 Liberty Fleet
3 A Frangesa!
4 Bay State
5 Flying Cadets
6 Lights Out
7 Gloria
8 Sarasota
9 Now Thank We All Our God
10 El Capitan
11 Melody of Love
12 Dixie
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
