Joe Esparza stepped up to be the new Picnic Emcee for this year’s Picnic

Thanks to all the businesses that helped make some child’s picnic happy:

The following businesses paid for arm bands for children: Cedar County Abstract, Shannon and Associates, Mid Mo Bank, Stockton MO Farmers Market Cedar County, Inc, Belinda Turner Untied Country- Buckhorn Land And Realty, James Edwards United Country – Buckhorn Land and Realty, Elevate Detail Co, Evans Drugs, Fugate Motors, Home Store, Aris Home Inspections: Randy Simmons Inspector, Onpoint Automotive, Rebel Fitness-El Do MO, Bakers Electrical – Randy and Bobbie Baker, Physicians Medical Equipment and Supplies, Kool Crush, Gentile Plumbing/ Rock-Bottom Recovery, The Fix.

We got this list from a facebook post asking for names of businesses giving away armbands. If we left someone out, please let us know.

Thanks to the businesses who made the “Wind Tunnel” a success

It was these ten businesses that kept the ten fans going that provided a lot of relief to the Picnic weary.

The Wildflower Studio, Charlotte Hayden – Cedar County Public Administrator, Snodgrass Greenhouse and Main Street Coffee, Senior Benefit Services, J&L Hay and Fescue Cutting, Kenneth Thornton – Cedar County Presiding Presiding Commissioner, Chrislynn Price – Cedar County Clerk, Ozark Bistro, Baker’s Electrical and Sam Alexander – for State Senate.

These ten provided the Blast of air you were looking for.