LOCAL ARTISTS BRING DOWNTOWN TO HWY. 54 WALL – Stephanie Wells, Mary Martin, Rhonda Friar, Rosie Bogart, Jennifer Bland, Malissia Wollen, Kim Daniel, Tracy Nichols and a small army of other volunteers have started to create a replica of downtown El Dorado Springs on the west wall of the World Finance Building. According to Rhonda Friar, “It was Stephanie Wells idea. We’ve had a lot of volunteers stop by to paint or help however they can. People have driven by honking and shouting their appreciation. We love it.”

The mural is just a little west of the Historic Downtown sign which points north.