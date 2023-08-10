Becky Gazaway has spent the last few years wondering what was wrong with her. She has spent 3 1⁄2 to 4 years waking up in the morning and throwing up. She even had her gall bladder removed, in hopes that would help her. It was only after she was diagnosed with alpha-gal syndrome that she began to improve or at least better understand what was hapopening. Alpha-gal was acquired from a tick bite. Among other things, it prevents your body from being able to digest red meat and pork.

Becky said It has only had a name for about ten years. “As far as I know there is no medication for it.” She says she’s careful with what she eats, “I really have to consider how badly I want to throw up before I eat some things.”