The El Dorado Springs TOPS #9319 has planned its Baked Potato Luncheon from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the El Dorado Springs Community Center at 135 W. Spring.

For $8 you get a loaded baked potato or sweet potato, slaw, dessert and a beverage. Children 5 and under are free. Take-out orders are available.