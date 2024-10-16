by Melanie Chance

In Cedar County news, an arraignment has been scheduled for Teddy Blevins, who is facing two counts of domestic assault in the second degree. The bond hearing will take place on October 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. in Cedar County before Judge Jacob Dawson. Blevins is

currently being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

The arrest of Teddy Blevins followed the execution of search warrants in Jerico Springs by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from Bates County and Barton County. This operation led to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of stolen property, drugs and drug paraphernalia. Vickie Spurgeon was also taken into custody during this time.

In a social media post, Sheriff James McCrary expressed his gratitude for the collaborative effort, stating, “This operation helps ensure the safety and security of our community. The joint effort of Cedar, Bates, and Barton Counties demonstrates our shared commitment to upholding the law and protecting our citizens.”

It’s important to remember that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office has expressed appreciation for the professionalism and dedication of all law enforcement personnel involved. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges for both suspects are pending, keeping our community informed and engaged in the process.

