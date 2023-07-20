The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is pleased to announce David Bozarth has achieved All-American status as a District commander. To achieve this honor, District commanders must meet strict requirements in their role to include exceptional leadership, authentic accomplishment in membership growth and strong support of VFW core programs.

Bozarth, a Life member of Post 257 in El Dorado Springs, Missouri, is one of 232 VFW District commanders worldwide to earn the title of All-American commander. His hard work played an integral role helping the organization successfully remain focused on its service to veterans.

“Commanders like Bozarth are a fine example of VFW leadership, and it’s their hard work and dedication to the mission and values of our organization that has rightly earned them this great honor,” said VFW Membership Director Rick Butler.