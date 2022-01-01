Jana Witt, CEO of Cedar County Memorial Hospital in El Dorado Springs, has been recognized by the Missouri Hospital Association for her leadership as President of the Missouri Hospital Association’s Southwest District Council. Dana Dahl, MBA, CPHQ, FACHE, Vice President of Membership Services and Rural Initiatives for the Missouri Hospital Association recently traveled to El Dorado Springs for the presentation of the award. Jana was previously elected by the members of the Missouri Hospital Association’s Southwest District Council as President Elect for year 2020. Jay Guffey, CEO of Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital – Springfield, was President for the 2020 calendar year; but following his retirement in May of that year, Jana became President of the Council. She went on to serve her full term in 2021.

As district council president, her responsibilities included presiding over council meetings and guiding discussions on association policies and related activities. As one of only six MHA district council presidents, she directs input from council members on national, state and regional health care policies to the MHA Board of Trustees. Vice President Dahl commented, “Jana’s leadership was instrumental to the district throughout 2021 and part of 2020 when she stepped in to provide coverage due to CEO turnover. As you can imagine, COVID made the meetings and information even more important. Jana took the responsibility on and was flexible as we moved from in-person meetings to virtual. MHA and the Southwest District thank Jana for her guidance throughout the last 18 months.”

Jana has served as CEO of Cedar County Memorial Hospital since 2009 and has worked in the field of health care administration for twenty-seven years. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration, with minors in Health Care Management and Political Science from Southwest Missouri State University – now Missouri State University and also holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.