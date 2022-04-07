Last month, the El Dorado Springs VFW Post 257 introduced the winners of the Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen writing contests. Middle schoolers competed in the Patriots Pen essay contest, “What is Patriotism to Me?” and High schoolers had the topic “America, Where Do We Go From Here?”
The list of winners follows.
PATRIOT’S PEN
Christian Middle School
1st – Jake Stomp
2nd – McKenzie Cole
3rd – Aleta Lyness
El Dorado Middle School
1st Tie – Lauren Julian
1st Tie – McKinli Mays
3rd – Lela Brown
Roscoe Middle School
1st – Mason McGaughy
2nd – Thomas Town
3rd – Kaydence Fleischer
VOICE OF DEMOCRACY
Christian High School
1st – Jude Wyant
2nd – Jason Cunduff
3rd – Eli Daniel
El Dorado High School
1st – William Seitz
2nd – Alexia DeMint
3rd – Audrey Goatley
