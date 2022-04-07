Last month, the El Dorado Springs VFW Post 257 introduced the winners of the Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen writing contests. Middle schoolers competed in the Patriots Pen essay contest, “What is Patriotism to Me?” and High schoolers had the topic “America, Where Do We Go From Here?”

The list of winners follows.

PATRIOT’S PEN

Christian Middle School

1st – Jake Stomp

2nd – McKenzie Cole

3rd – Aleta Lyness

El Dorado Middle School

1st Tie – Lauren Julian

1st Tie – McKinli Mays

3rd – Lela Brown

Roscoe Middle School

1st – Mason McGaughy

2nd – Thomas Town

3rd – Kaydence Fleischer

VOICE OF DEMOCRACY

Christian High School

1st – Jude Wyant

2nd – Jason Cunduff

3rd – Eli Daniel

El Dorado High School

1st – William Seitz

2nd – Alexia DeMint

3rd – Audrey Goatley