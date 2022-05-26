The Hope Center of El Dorado Springs wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the community members and postal workers who contributed to the recent food drive. Collectively, you donated 850 pounds of much needed food to the Hope Center food pantry. We are so blessed to have a community who supports us and gives generously. May God bless each of you who gave.

The Hope Center food pantry is open on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. We welcome donations during our pantry hours. Individuals/families who are in need of food may apply during the hours of 9 to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. “ Isaiah 40:31

Sincerely,

The Hope Center Board and volunteers