Editor,

Thank you for affording me the opportunity to write to you today. I am running for a position on the hospital board during the April election because I care about my community and the health and well-being of those in it.

My husband and I returned to our community to live and work because we want to see it succeed. We want El Dorado Springs and Cedar County to be healthy places to live and somewhere our kids can be proud to return home to. We have been back here as working citizens for ten years now, and both of us have served in various roles, but community volunteer work is something that is especially close to my heart. I believe that to be a good citizen, you must offer some time and effort to your community.

I also have seen the effects of misinformation and believe it is very dangerous to not work to stop the spread of inaccuracies. I like to ask questions, be informed, do research, and look to other experts in their respective fields to form my own opinions. I do not follow the path that is easy – I believe in pursuing that which is true.

I am not afraid to stand up against the tide, and I am committed to working for a strong hospital that offers services most needed by our community. I want strong physicians here who are excellent at providing care. I want nurses who know our community and care about our citizens, but also who are knowledgeable, kind, and careful. I want the business side of our hospital to run smoothly, using technology and resources that will make their work more accurate and efficient.

No hospital is perfect, but I believe in the good that our hospital brings to our community – and I believe we absolutely need a high functioning hospital in our county. I am committed to being a part of the solution.

Sincerely,

Amber Francis