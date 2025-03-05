A few days ago I was burning brush behind my house. Everything was going smoothly until the wind unexpectedly came up. In a matter of a few minutes that quiet little fire got considerably bigger. Thankfully my wonderful neighbor came over to help me. I also called the El Dorado Springs Fire Department and they promptly sent a truck and equipment and some great firefighters. These fellows quickly got the fire under control.

I must admit that I had taken our fire department for granted. I sure feel different now.

Fire department fees are due by March 15. I want to encourage everyone to pay their dues – and if you can afford it I know they could use and would appreciate a little extra.

Finally, a heartfelt thank you to the El Dorado Springs Fire Department.

Dan Yoder

El Dorado Springs