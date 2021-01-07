The following is Ms. Shipp’s response to our request for President Trump’s anti-LGBTQ, anti-immigrant and anti-climate executive orders.

Editor:

K and K – After publishing my letters for 40 years, you should know I base all on fact.

Executive Order, 6-30-20, signed by Trump.

1. “Child Welfare Executive Order” directs HHS to issue guidance authorizing government-funded faith-based agencies to turn away qualifies prospective foster and adoptive parents because they are same-sex couples, LGBTQ or don’t practice the Agency’s faith.

2. Executive Order, 2-22-17. Reversed President Obama’s order which allowed students in public schools to use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity.

3. Executive Order, 8-25-17. Bans military service by transgender people in US military.

4. Executive Order, 1-27-17. Bans immigration of people from Muslim countries.

5. Executive Order, 4-25-17. To allow ICE to harass immigrants in sanctuary cities.

6. And, many more.

7. Biden will reverse them all

Best wishes,

Angela Shipp,

Castro Valley, CA

Angela,

I held your letter for a week in order to investigate the executive orders you cited:

I didn’t find an executive order signed on June 30, 2020, but did find one signed on June 24, 2020 (executive order 13930) about Strengthening the Child Welfare system for America’s children. I read through it and found no mention of Health and Human Services doing anything.

I didn’t find and executive order signed on Feb. 22, 2017, but I did find one signed on Feb. 24, 2017, (executive order 13777) about Enforcing the Regulatory Reform Agenda. I read through that one, also, and couldn’t find anything about allowing students in public school to use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity.

I didn’t find an executive order signed on Aug. 25, 2017, but I did find one on Aug. 28, 2017, (executive order 13809), Restoring state, tribal, and local law enforcement’s access to life saving equipment and resources.

The ban you are referring to (banning military service by transgender people) was done by Presidential Memorandum, not executive order.

I didn’t find an executive order signed on April 26, 2017, but I did find one signed on April 25, 2017, (executive order 13790), promoting Agriculture and Rural Prosperity in America.

I did find an executive order signed on Jan. 27, 2017, (executive order 13769), Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States. I saw no list of nations, Muslim or otherwise.

I did find an executive order signed on Jan 25, 2017, (executive order 13768) Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States. It was a quick read, but I saw nothing about a wall.

Possibly, some of the things you mentioned were done by Memorandum and not by Executive Order.

Sincerely,

Kimball Long